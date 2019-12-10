Courthouse holding Jan. open house

The Fulton County Commissioners have announced a Courthouse Open House on Monday, Jan. 6, 4-7 p.m., at 210 S. Fulton St. in Wauseon.

During this family-friendly event the county’s commissioners, clerk of courts, and judges will be available to answer questions and provide information about the courthouse renovations during 2019. Parking will be available on-site and at the adjacent Fulton County Administration Building, 152 S. Fulton St.

A new security system was activated at the courthouse Dec. 2. Entrance is restricted to the west basement door, where a “Public Entrance” sign has been installed. Anyone entering the courthouse is subject to search.

An historic renovation of the courthouse this year took approximately 11 months and included restorations of the second-floor Common Pleas Court and heating and cooling systems; additional technology and security features; installation of an ADA compliant elevator; and updates to the Clerk of Courts office and the Probate and Juvenile courtroom and offices.

Project funding came from capital improvement funds and special accounts, and from separate grants from the Ohio Supreme Court for technology totaling $122,080. No bond issues or loans were involved.

The Fulton County Courthouse was constructed and completed in 1872, and is owned by the county residents. The Common Pleas Court, Clerk of Courts Legal Division, and probate and juvenile courts operate out of the courthouse.

The renovated courthouse will hold an open house in January. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/12/web1_courthouse-photo.jpg The renovated courthouse will hold an open house in January.