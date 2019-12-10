FCCC holds Career Exploration Days

Four County Career Center in Archbold hosted the annual Career Exploration Days on Dec. 5-6 for over 1,600 sophomores from the 22-member schools in Fulton, Defiance, Henry, and Williams counties. Each sophomore visited two career and technical programs and heard presentations about the programs from FCCC junior and senior students and instructors. Shown in the Computer Networking and Cybersecurity lab are FCCC student Jacob Menden of Evergreen and Abigail Short of Archbold.

