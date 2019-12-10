Swanton man dies in crash

A Swanton man is dead following a single-vehicle accident Monday in Swancreek Township.

The Toledo post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol reported that a 2002 Chevrolet pickup truck driven by Benjamin Riester, 30, was eastbound on County Road C just west of County Road 6 at approximately 6:42 p.m. when it traveled off the right side of the road and struck a mailbox, then crossed to the left side of the road, where it struck a large rock and a tree.

Riester was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a safety belt at the time of the crash.

Troopers were assisted at the scene by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, Fulton County EMS, Delta Fire and EMS, and K&K Towing.

The accident remains under investigation.