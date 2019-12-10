Community Bulletin Board

Fulton County

Senior Center

Luncheon Reservations

Required

419-337-9299

800-686-9217

Home delivered – $2

On-site suggested donation

Seniors (over 60) – $2

All others – $3.50

MENU

Tuesday, Dec. 10: Roast pork, rice pilaf, winter blend vegetables, applesauce, juice.

Wednesday, Dec. 11: Mushroom Swiss burgers, seasoned potato wedges, ranch-style beans, fresh clementine, Rice Krispie treats.

Thursday, Dec. 12: Chicken Alfredo pasta, steamed carrots, peas, pineaapple and bananas.

ACTIVITIES

Tuesday, Dec. 10: 8-10:30 a.m., Pickleball, gym; 10 a.m., Choir leaves for Archbold Senior Center; 11 a.m., Tai Chi DVD instruction, gym; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., Tai Chi DVD instruction, gym; 1 p.m., Choir practice.

Wednesday, Dec. 11: 8-9:30 a.m., Pickleball; 10 a.m., Cards; 11 a.m., Christmas concert: Circle of Friends; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., Pepper, Bingo room.

Thursday, Dec. 12: Day trip: Christmas at Wildwood Manor House. 10:15 a.m., Bingo; 11 a.m., Tai Chi DVD instruction, gym; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., Tai Chi DVD instruction, gym; 1 p.m., “Seniors Planning for the Future,” session 2, Bingo room.

COUNTY

HC3

Healthy Choices Caring Communities, Tuesday, Dec. 10, noon, Crossroads Evangelical Church, 845 E. Leggett St., Wauseon. For information, contact Beth Thomas, 419-337-0915.

Amateur Radio Club

Fulton County Amateur Radio Club, Monday, Dec. 16, 7:30 p.m., Fulton County Administration Building second floor conference room, 152 S. Fulton St., Wauseon. For information, call Brian, 419-822-5038.

HOPE

Helping Other Parents Experiencing Grief, Monday, Dec. 16, 7:30 p.m., Fulton County Health Center meeting room, 725 S. Shoop Ave., Wauseon. Support group for those suffering sudden loss of a child including miscarriage and stillborn. For information, call 419-330-2757.

SWCD meeting

Fulton County Soil and Water Conservation District Board of Supervisors meeting, Monday, Dec. 16, 7 p.m., 8770 State Hwy. 108, Wauseon.

PERI meeting

Fulton County PERI chapter meeting, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 1:30 p.m., Fulton County Senior Center, 240 Clinton St., Wauseon. Speaker: Dennis Wyse, Fulton County Fair Review.

Safe Communities Coalition

Fulton County Safe Communities Coalition, Thursday, Dec. 19, 8:30 a.m., Fulton County Welcome Center, 8848 State Hwy. 108, Wauseon. For information, call Rachel Kinsman or Karen Pennington, 419-337-0915.

WAUSEON

Strength in Numbers

Support group for anyone affected by addiction in Fulton County – second and fourth Thursday monthly, 7-8:15 p.m., St. Caspar Catholic Church, 1205 N. Shoop Ave. For information, call 419-583-7584, Lori, 419-335-6793 or Linda, 419-266-4151.

Community meal

Every Thursday, 5-6 p.m., Christ UMC, 215 N. Fulton St. Dec. 12: Trinity Lutheran Church hosts.

Free women’s counseling

The Joy Center for Women’s Ministries, 410 N. Shoop Ave., provides free peer counseling for women in areas of anxiety, childlessness, discouragement, grief and loss, divorce care, illness, singleness, and couples. Call 419-878-8823.

Military Appreciation Dinner

St. Caspar Knights of Columbus host a baked steak Military Apppreciation Dinner, Friday, Dec. 13, 4:30-7 p.m., Parish Life Center, 1205 N. Shoop Ave. All veterans and active duty personnel, and first responders in uniform, eat free. Open to public. Adult dinners/$9; ages 7-12, $5.

FISH

Free food distribution, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 8:30 a.m. until gone, First Christian Church, 129 E. Elm St. Availability based on need. Proof of income and photo ID. For other available services, call 419-337-7342.

ARCHBOLD

ACT “Christmas Carol”

Archbold Community Theatre will present “A Christimas Carol: A Live Radio Show,” Dec. 13, 14, 7:30 p.m., and Dec. 15, 2:30 p.m., Giffey Hall, Ridgeville Corners. For tickets, call Diane, 419-267-5717 M-F, 6-9 p.m.

Hope for Tomorrow

Tuesday, Dec. 17, 6:30-8 p.m., Community Health Professionals, 230 Westfield Drive. Bereavement group for all grief-related issues, led by trained facilitator. For information, call 419-445-5128.

DELTA

Genealogy Society

Fulton County chapter of Ohio Genealogy Society annual Christmas meeting, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 7 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 410 Taylor St. Snacks, silent auction gifts, and games including Life Experience Bingo. Parking and entry in rear of church. Public welcome.

Community meal

The Delta Community Meal, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 5-6:30 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 410 Taylor St. North Star BlueScope Steel will provide and serve the meal. Public welcome.

