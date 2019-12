A Michigan man was sentenced Dec. 2 in Fulton County Common Pleas Court for robbing a bank in Lyons.

Shawn Simpkins, 50, of Adrian, previously pleaded guilty to robbery. He robbed the State Bank & Trust on E. Morenci St. in Lyons on Sept. 16.

Judge Jeffrey L. Robinson sentenced Simpkins to an indefinite term of 4 to 6 years in prison, and ordered him to pay prosecution costs and court appointed attorney fees, and pay restitution of $1,789 to the State Bank & Trust.

