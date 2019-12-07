F-16 causes sonic boom

At approximately 1 p.m. Saturday, an F-16 fighter jet assigned to the Ohio National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing broke the sound barrier, causing a sonic boom over Henry and Defiance Counties, according to a press release from the 180th. The sonic boom was a result of a functional check flight.

A functional check flight is conducted following heavy maintenance on the aircraft, putting the aircraft through strenuous testing and maneuvers to ensure all systems of the aircraft function properly and ensuring mission readiness, before putting the aircraft back into operational rotation.