Fifteen killed in fatal crashes over holiday

According to provisional statistics, 15 people were killed on Ohio’s roadways over the Thanksgiving holiday. During the five-day reporting period, from Wednesday, Nov. 27, at 12 a.m. until Sunday, Dec. 1, at 11:59 p.m., 15 people were killed in 13 fatal crashes. In 2018, seven people were killed in seven fatal crashes.

Of the 15 killed, two were pedestrians, two were not wearing a seat belt, and two involved impaired driving.

“The lack of safety belt usage remains a significant problem,” said Colonel Richard S. Fambro, Patrol superintendent. “Wearing a safety belt remains the single most important thing you can do to protect yourself, your family and your friends from being severely hurt or killed in a crash.”

There were no fatalities in northwest Ohio over the Thanksgiving reporting period.

Troopers arrested 389 people for operating a vehicle while impaired and 172 for drugs. Troopers also issued 1,002 safety belt and 89 distracted driving violations. Throughout the holiday reporting period, troopers also assisted 2,518 motorists.

There were a total of 136 incidents in Fulton County, 23 in Henry County, 136 in Defiance County, 152 in Williams County and 495 in Lucas County.