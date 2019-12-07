Photos With Santa slated

Tractor Supply Company in Wauseon will spread Christmas cheer this year with “Photos with Santa,” Saturday, Dec. 7, from noon-3 p.m.

Tractor Supply customers are invited to bring their children and pets to the store for photos with Santa and other Christmas activities. A local photographer will be on site during the event taking Christmas photos of Santa’s Little Helpers and their owners. The first 25 customers to take their photo with Santa will also receive a free magnetic picture frame.

Participating event partners will include the Fulton County Humane Society and Shamra Willis, both from noon-2 p.m.

This event at 14400 U.S. 20A is open to the public. For more information, call 419-335-0356.