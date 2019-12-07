Gavarone files for full term

State Senator Theresa Gavarone (R-Bowling Green) formally filed petitions Monday for election to a full, four-year term in the Ohio Senate.

Gavarone’s candidacy for the 2020 election follows her appointment by the Senate in February, filling the vacancy created by former Senator Randy Gardner, who became chancellor of the Ohio Board of Regents. She currently serves as vice chair of the Senate’s Committee on Higher Education, and holds seats on the Senate’s Education Committee, Government Oversight and Reform Committee, Health, Human Services and Medicaid Committee, and Judiciary Committee.

“I’m honored to represent our communities in the Senate, where I’m working every day to make our state a leader in job growth, quality schools and safe, drug-free neighborhoods,” Gavarone said. “I think we have a lot to be proud of, but I also know we have a lot of work still to do. I want to make college more attainable and affordable, and I’m leading the effort to improve access to community addiction and mental health care for people who are struggling. (I)n the days ahead I look forward to meeting with voters and hearing from them directly about the issues that matter to them.”

Gavarone’s district includes parts of Fulton and Lucas counties. She served previously as a member of the Bowling Green City Council. She earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Bowling Green State University and a law degree from the University of Toledo College of Law.

Gavarone https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/12/web1_gavarone.jpg Gavarone