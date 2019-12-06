Genealogical Society to meet in Delta

The next Fulton County Genealogical Society meeting is Tuesday, Dec. 10 at 7 p.m. when members will celebrate their annual Christmas meeting. Members will bring “goodies” to snack on, silent auction gifts to bid on, and enjoy chatting and playing games, including “Life Experiences Bingo”.

Fulton County Genealogical Society meetings are held at Trinity Lutheran Church. 410 Taylor St., Delta. Parking and entry is on the back side of the church. If Delta school is cancelled for severe weather, the meeting is cancelled.

Visitors are welcome.