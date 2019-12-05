Proposed Fulton County water rates released

Fulton County water rates under its partnership in the City of Toledo’s new regional water commission will increase an estimated $12 over the next seven years.

A Fulton County official said that may prove to be lower overall than current rates.

According to figures released last week, service areas including North Star Bluescope Steel in York Township, Amboy, Fulton and Swancreek townships, a portion of Royalton Township, and the Village of Metamora will begin paying an estimated $32.73 per 1,000 cubic feet of water in 2020. That amount will drop to an estimated $32.50 in 2021, then increase to estimates of $34.57 in 2022, $35.62 in 2023, $37.68 in 2024, $40.49 in 2025, $43.60 in 2026, and $44.39 in 2027.

Fulton County and another of Toledo’s regional water commission partners, Whitehouse, Ohio, mirror those estimated increases beginning in 2022.

Fulton County formally accepted a 40-year contract with the commission on Oct. 1 for wholesale water. The rate structure, which takes effect Jan. 1, includes the costs of piping and water treatment. The county will initially receive six million gallons of water daily, although that amount that can be increased if necessary.

A current 20-year water contract the county has with Toledo and set to expire in 2036 will be nullified. The included entities now pay a declining block rate of $24.94 per 1,000 cubic feet of water over the first 10,000 cubic feet; $24.23 per 1,000 cubic feet of water over the next 150,000 cubic feet of water; then $19.03 per 1,000 cubic feet of water over the next one million cubic feet.

Other communities joining Toledo’s regional water commission include the cities of Sylvania, Maumee, and Perrysburg; Lucas and Wood counties; and Monroe County in Michigan.

Fulton County Public Utilities Director and Sanitary Engineer Ziad Musallam said the wholesale rate proposed by the commission under the uniform water contract terms is equal to or less than the current retail rate.

“In the past, we have seen an average of about 4.5% annual rate increase, which would be higher than that $12 increase over the seven years,” he said.

Musallam said the 40-year term Fulton County has accepted “was suggested to ensure the contract communities are directly involved in the planning for all of the upcoming Toledo’s water system capital improvements, and rate setting.”

