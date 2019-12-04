Holiday kick-off

Santa and Mrs. Claus ride down Fulton Street during the Wauseon Christmas Parade on Saturday. Despite some wet weather, people lined the street to watch the lighted parade. This year’s prince and princess were Peyton Thomas Wayne Hovis and Emma Rose Burkholder.

Santa and Mrs. Claus ride down Fulton Street during the Wauseon Christmas Parade on Saturday. Despite some wet weather, people lined the street to watch the lighted parade. This year’s prince and princess were Peyton Thomas Wayne Hovis and Emma Rose Burkholder. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/12/web1_Santa-in-parade.jpg Santa and Mrs. Claus ride down Fulton Street during the Wauseon Christmas Parade on Saturday. Despite some wet weather, people lined the street to watch the lighted parade. This year’s prince and princess were Peyton Thomas Wayne Hovis and Emma Rose Burkholder. Veronica Faykosh | Fulton County Expositor