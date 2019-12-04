NSCC students learn ‘Finance 101’

Northwest State Community College in Archbold and Midwest Community Federal Credit Union recently presented “Finances 101” to, information about personal finances and life skills, to 160 area high school students, including some from Archbold High School.

The program was a collaborative effort of the Northwest Ohio Credit Unions that sought to teach high school students about the financial demands of adult life. Through a website, students traveled around a life-sized game board, with life choices taking place through a draw of the cards, a roll of the dice or a spin of the wheel. The learning exercises give students a better understanding of core financial topics such as earning a salary and paying bills/taxes, household costs, how earnings impact buying decisions, and the responsibilities of adulthood, among others.

NSCC President Dr. Michael Thomson noted the long-term life aspects of the event. “As our high school students start making crucial long term choices in their life, NSCC is committed to engaging students personally about their life choices,” he said. “Too often, the short term demands of life scream for our immediate attention. Learning to take an intentional longer term view will help our students make informed decisions that benefit them in the long term.”

Lisa Becher, a business faculty member and small business owner said Northwest State “was able to communicate to high school students how important a general understanding of business is and what programs we have available. Students were able to learn in a fun, interactive environment, whether or not they pursue higher education in the future.”

Additional information on the Finances 101 program can be found at www.finances101thegame.org/wp/.