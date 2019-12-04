SHS students compete at Business Challenge

The Swanton Accounting program was invited to the University of Toledo to compete in the UT Business Challenge sponsored through Junior Achievement. This is an invitation only contest for business and marketing programs that the university considers to be the best in the region.

Out of the 36 teams competing, Swanton was allowed to bring two teams. Team one consisted of Ean Comstock, Brady Lemons and Xavier Wiemken. Team two consisted of Alexis Bergman, Amber Never and Olivia Bergman.

Swanton’s team one competed to a third place finish in the morning round of competition with an eighth place finish in the afternoon championship session, bringing home a total of $750 in scholarship monies. Team two finished with a fifth place morning session and finished the afternoon with a 16th place overall.

Students in the contest are matched with a corporate volunteer that advises them through the 15 rounds of competition. Each round requires students to make up to 30 financial decisions based on economic conditions that include marketing, research and development, product lines and even payroll and benefit issues. Student decisions are then graded through a computer simulation that scores each team based on the economic realities of their choices.