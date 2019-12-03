New Swanton fire chief sworn in

New Swanton Fire Chief Anthony Schaffer was sworn in at the start of last week’s Village Council meeting.

Schaffer replaces Mike Wolever as Swanton chief. Wolever was honored for his service to the village by Mayor Ann Roth at the Nov. 25 meeting.

Schaffer has over 30 years of fire service in various departments throughout Ohio, most recently with the City of Bellevue, where he was a lieutenant. He also was with Warren Fire Equipment from 2015-19, Cedar Point Safety Department from 1989-2015, Carlisle Township Fire Department from 1986-1991, and EHOVE Career Center from 1996 to present.

A graduate of the Ohio Fire Executive Program, Schaffer has extensive training, education and experience. He holds a bachelor’s degree in public administration and an associate’s degree in applied science/fire science.

Also at the meeting, Council approved the third readings of three ordinances. The first approved authorized the village administrator to enter into an agreement with Fulton County Commissioners to provide for indigent legal services in Fulton County Eastern District Court.

The second appointed a village solicitor and established compensation, with no change from the previous agreement. The final ordinance authorized the administrator to enter into a two-year agreement for prosecutorial services, with no change from the previous agreement.

Three emergency ordinances were also approved. The administrator was authorized to renew the agreement for a countywide Emergency Management Agency.

An ordinance was approved to remove one word from ordinance 2019-09. The word “east” was accidentally typed twice.

New rental fees were approved for the Memorial Park Pavilion. New charges will be $75 for residents and $100 for non-residents on weekdays, and $100 for residents and $125 for non-residents on weekends.

New Swanton Fire Chief Anthony Schaffer is sworn in by Mayor Ann Roth on Nov. 25. Drew Stambaugh | Fulton County Expositor