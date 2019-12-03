Considering their futures

Wauseon Middle School eighth graders participated in “Exploring Careers Hands On for 8th Graders” held at Four County Career Center in Archbold. Career Explorers from FCCC guided the eighth graders through several careers of interest to them as they consider their futures. Shown in the Law Enforcement and Security Tactics lab are, from left, Career Explorer Mark Patterson, Conner Bowers, Jared Lange, and Andrew Malone.

