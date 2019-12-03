COURTHOUSE NEWS

Common Pleas Court

Village of Swanton, Swanton, vs. Aaron C. Zenz, Delta, other civil.

Ronald R. Rouleau, Delta, vs. Swancreek Township Board of Trustees, Delta, other civil.

Michelle Bailey, Wauseon, vs. Kevin Bailey, Wauseon, termination of marriage without children.

Performance Equity Partners, Cincinnati, Ohio, vs. Terrie Jarvis, Wauseon, other civil.

Erin L. Williams, Delta, vs. Joel L. Williams, Delta, termination of marriage with children.

Bradley Thompson, Fayette, vs. Tara Thompson, Lynchburg, Va., termination of marriage without children.

Western District Court

Connie M. Snider, Fayette, speed, $193.

Julie C. Mabus, Archbold, speed,$130.

Ronald M. Kempher, Fayette, speed, $130.

Barbara Schrock, Wauseon, speed, $130.

Gregory C. Adams, West Unity, starting without safety, $195.

Shawn D. Stamm, Archbold, speed, $187.

Wayne E. Staszel, Montpelier, speed, $130.

Connie L. Nafziger, Wauseon, speed, $140.

Danielle M. Smitley, Archbold, speed, $140.

Lindsay R. Miller, Wauseon, failure to control, $195.

Agustin M. Delgado, Wauseon, operating vehicle while intoxicated, $468, license suspended one year, 180 days reportable probation, drivers intervention program and recommended aftercare, no violations of law for two years.

Samantha Foltz, Wauseon, disorderly conduct, $183 plus costs.

Marcos R. Garcia, Wauseon, operating vehicle while intoxicated, $768, license suspended one year, 180 days reportable probation, drivers intervention program and aftercare, no violations of law for two years.

James S. Lowery, Maumee, Ohio, physical control, low-tier operating vehicle while intoxicated, $468, no driving privileges without physician’s consent, no violations of law for one year.

Randolph C. McCabe, Swanton, failure to stop for school bus, $140.

Joshua D. Jones, Xenia, Ohio, suspended driver’s license, reasonable control, $514.

Susan M. Tucker, Perrysburg, Ohio, expired registration, $130.

Josie K. Boyd, Edon, Ohio, speed, $140.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Jordan D. Kopietz, Wauseon, $815.07.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Nicholas J. Estel, Weston, Ohio, $723.4o.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. James A. Curry, Fayette, $691.91.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Vicky L. Collins, Hudson, Mich., $1,049.22.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Renee C. Conner, Wauseon, $4,500.25.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Alan D. Amos II, Morenci, Mich., $589.07.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Renee E. Hall, Kalida, Ohio, $3,570.77.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Rodney W. and Virginia Fahrer, Wauseon, $600.61.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Anthony J. Alamia, Morenci, Mich., $917.80.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Kelsey Cady, Manitou Beach, Mich., $737.40.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Daniel M. Faler, Archbold, $549.68.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Shaun Higley, Fayette, $696.72.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Jason and Nichole Heller, Wauseon, $2,215.79.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Rose M. and Eddie Moreno, Wauseon, $495.67.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. David A. and Christina M. Dominique, Fayette, $963.15.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Shawn and Kristin Cox, Wauseon, $661.55.

Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Robert D. Shaw, Wauseon, $4,535.03.

Northern Anesthesia Providers, Archbold, vs. Chyenne N. Shipman, Delta, $666.28.

Northern Anesthesia Providers, Archbold, vs. Balynn M. Ponce, Archbold, $173.11.

Northern Anesthesia Providers, Archbold, vs. Thomas Dollison, Swanton, $650.

Northern Anesthesia Providers, Archbold, vs. Daniel Shaffer, Morenci, Mich., $472.18.

Pondview Veterinary Clinic, Archbold, vs. Tanja Miller, Montpelier, $1,051.57.

Pondview Veterinary Clinic, Archbold, vs. Dale Byrd, Toledo, Ohio, $213.84.

Wauseon II LLC, Wauseon, vs. Daquan Snow, Wauseon, $793.66.

State Bank and Trust, Defiance, vs.Trishelle B. Smith, Wauseon, $709.53.

Capital One Bank, Columbus, Ohio, vs. Timothy A. Putnam, Wauseon, $2,373.93.

Promedica, Toledo, Ohio, vs. Valerie Hausch, Archbold, $761.10.

Promedica, Toledo, Ohio, vs. Brandon Nation, Wauseon, $797.

Marriage Licenses

Dylan T. Hough, 28, Wauseon, RV technician, and Lynzee A. Richardson, 22, Wauseon, office assistant.

John H. Beach, 25, Fayette, factory, and Samantha K. McGowan, 23, Hillsdale, Mich., homemaker.

Eric S. Walter, 31, Delta, mechanic, and Taylor M. Mitchey, 26, Delta, manager.

Bryan R. Zimmerman, 35, Metamora, service technician, and Sarah M. Spoerl, 32, Metamora, branch manager.

Real Estate Transfers

Harpring Consulting LLC to Ricardo Gutierrez Valadez and Mary Nieto, 201 Palmwood Ave., Delta, $114,900.

Cherlynn K. Spiess to Kara Cordova, 23643 County Road S, Fayette, $93,000.

Frank H. Himelhan to Cody A. and McKenzie S. Clark, 418 W. Morenci St., Lyons, $108,150.

Devon A. Kelble to Alan Liparoto II, 109 Lincoln St., Lyons, $129,000.

Robert W. Czajka to Andrew and Brittany Frost, 1709 County Road EF, Swanton, $42,500.

Blue Ribbon Development LLC to Barbara L. Beroske, 105 Cleveland St., Lyons, $153,000.

Reno R. King to Randy J. Raab, 10683 County Road 4, Swanton, $117,000.

Cameron R. Phillips and Samantha R. Pickard to Rachael Wyse, 20270 County Road L, Fayette, $126,000.

Cheryl L. Evans, successor trustee, to Paul W. and Vicki L. Barnes, trustees, County Road U, Metamora, $18,300.

Kevin and Kimberly Demaline to Alex L. and Aimee L. Woten, 13286 County Road C, Wauseon, $139,900.

Christina Underwood to Steven W. and Linda R. Bechstein, 204 Wood St., Delta, $60,000.

Brent L. and Sarah D. Kebschull to Vernon P. Wachtmann, 745 Pine St., Wauseon, $162,900.

Jessica L. Hoffman to Michael J. Lovejoy, 205 Christine Drive, Archbold, $119,000.

Mark R. and Tasha N. Small to Jeffrey and April Jarrell, 5549 County Road 20, Archbold, $193,000.

Justin N. Serr to Jason A. and Julie A. Lee, 1580 County Road L, Swanton, $470,000.

Andrew O. and Sherri K. Brodbeck, trustees, to Garrett W. and Courtney M. Morton, 534 Quail Run, 540 Quail Run, Archbold, $325,000.

Pamela S. Hammontree to Brent L. and Sarah D. Kebschull, 12407 County Road B, Wauseon, $265,000.

Robert J. and Carol Z. Willson, trustees, to Marjorie A. Shininger, County Road 5, Delta, $444,889.

Eric L. and Jessica S. Demaline to Dean A. Druschel Jr., 7 Glacier, Delta, $220,000.

Catherine M. Huntley to Call-Cameron Property LLC, 121 N. Adrian St., Lyons, $60,000.

Benjamin and Nicole Gleckler to Eric L. and Jessica S. Demaline, 1217 Apache Drive, Wauseon, $288,500.

Dean A, Druschel Jr. to David E. Harrison, 123 Redbud Drive, Swanton, $252,900.

Big House Construction LLC to Alan and Janet Bonifas, 30 Crabtree Court, Swanton, $257,000.

Eric D. Bahus, successor trustee, to Austin M. Fleck, 2085 County Road H, Swanton, $80,000.

Samuel P. Wesche to Britton and Joanne Brainard, 308 Lincoln St., Swanton, $114,000.

Timothy C. and Lisa K. Cadle to Dorathea R. Goodlet and Edward Kuhlman, 112 Sawmill Road, Lyons, $121,000.

Jamey Kerstetter to Holly L. Coop, 120 Oak St., Swanton, $135,000.

Roach Enterprises Ltd. to Andrew P. Corser, 306 Hidden Ridge Drive, Delta, $118,000.

Robin R. Thebeau to Adam J. Barr and Emily T. LaFountain, 217 Hickory St., Swanton, $145,000.

Roach Enterprises of Ohio Ltd. to Marisa L. Augustyniak, 316 Crabtree Lane, Delta, $125,800.