NSCC awarded ag grant

Northwest State Community College in Archbold is among the recipients of a new round of almost $25,000 in grants by Ohio Farm Bureau Foundation.

NSCC will use the Action and Awareness Grant for two summer camps that will expand the knowledge of agriculture among northwest Ohio youth. The camps will teach students the fundamentals of agricultural science and its impact in their daily lives, provide information about careers in agriculture, and promote mentorship and networking between youth and local agricultural businesses.

The grants range from $750 to $9,000, and focus on economic development, education, environment, and the human-animal bond. They are used to help educate consumers about agriculture and energy, develop leaders, and provide resources for teachers to teach agriculture in the classroom.

The next application cycle for an Action & Awareness Grant is Jan. 1 to April 30, 2020. Grants may be used for general support, startup funding for new organizations or program expansion. Learn more at ofbf.org/foundation/aagrants/.