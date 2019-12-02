Delta man sentenced for cocaine

The following individuals were sentenced recently by Judge Jeffrey Robinson in Fulton County Common Pleas Court, according to Prosecutor Scott Haselman.

Chad Mann, 26, of Delta previously pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine.

He was sentenced to one year of community control, and ordered to: pay prosecution costs; pay a $250 fine; stay out of bars; not possess or consume alcohol; abide by a midnight to 5 a.m. curfew; serve 18 days in the Correction Center of Northwest Ohio, with credit for days served; and be assessed by A Renewed Mind and successfully complete any aftercare.

Failure to comply could result in 10 months in prison.

Jessica Burrell, 25, of Detroit, Mich., previously pleaded guilty to theft, failure to comply with order or signal of police officer, and criminal damaging or endangering. She did, with purpose to deprive the owner or property or services, knowingly obtain or exert control over said property or services without the consent of the owner, the value of said property or services being $1,000 or more but less than $7,500. Immediately after the theft, she immediately fled in her vehicle even after receiving a visible signal from police, and then she knowingly caused or created a substantial risk of physical harm to another’s person or property.

She was sentenced to three years of community control, and ordered to: pay $52 restitution to the victim; maintain her address, and serve 110 days in CCNO, with credit for time already served.

Failure to comply could result in six months in prison for theft, 12 months in prison for failure to comply, and 180 days in CCNO for criminal damaging or endangering, said sentences to be served concurrently, for a total prison term of 12 months.