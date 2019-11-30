Traffic blitzes scheduled

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office announced it will conduct two Traffic Enforcement Blitzes in December. The first, from Dec. 1-7, will look for distracted driving, seat belt, speed, and impaired driving violations. The second, from Dec. 1-28, will concentrate on impaired drivers and related violations. Both blitzes will be conducted at various hours in various locations throughout the county.

Twelve citations were issued during a Traffic Enforcement Blitz conducted Nov. 16-25. Eleven citations were for speed violations, one for no driver’s license. Deputies made 48 traffic stops and also issued 40 warnings.

The traffic blitzes are funded through a grant from the Ohio Department of Public Safety.