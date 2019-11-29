ZumFeldes named grand marshals

The Wauseon Downtown Association has announced the grand marshals for the 2019 Wauseon Christmas Parade on Saturday. Paul and Suzanne ZumFelde have been selected this year for their dedication to leadership and service in the Wauseon Community,

Paul is a 1962 graduate of Wauseon High School, a US Army Veteran, and a graduate of Eastern Michigan University. For 18 years he served as an OSU assistant professor / Fulton County 4H educator.

Paul was inducted into the Fulton County Agriculture Hall of Fame in 1995. This year, he was named the Outstanding 4-H Fulton County Alumni, and also Awarded Ohio State Excellence in 4-H Youth Education year.

Paul is a 20-year member of the Wauseon Rotary Club, and a chairman of Wauseon Rotary International Exchange Program for 10 years. He served as the honorary chairman of the Fulton County United Way for two years and served on the Wauseon Community Chest.

Paul is also a past member of the Wauseon Library Board, serving for two-4 year terms and was the chair of the Wauseon Library Levy. He also initiated the Wauseon Area Foundation.

In 2010, he organized and chaired the ‘Pool for Wauseon” committee. In 2012, he became one of the founders of the Wauseon Farmers’ Market. Paul is a member of the Northwest Ohio Rails to Trails Association and is working with the Fulton County Commissioners on the Fulton County Rails to Trails system

Suzanne is an active leader in the Wauseon FISH Caring Cupboard Food Pantry and she helps in the Outreach Ministry of at Trinity Lutheran Church. She is serving as the President of the TLC Child Care Center Board. She has served on the Board of the Fulton County Board of DD for eight years and on the Quadco Rehabilitation Center Board for four years.

Suzanne is a graduate of Bowling Green State University and The University of Toledo. She taught for 35 years, including time at Penta Career Center. She was honored in 1990 as the National Teacher of the Year in Career Family and Consumer Sciences. Suzanne volunteered as a Fulton County 4-H Youth Advisor for 25 years.

Paul and Suzanne are the proud parents of tow children and two grandchildren.

The Wauseon Christmas Parade returns to Fulton Street at 7 p.m. on Saturday. The parade begins a South Park, and follows a parade route through downtown Wauseon. The parade is sponsored this year by the M. E. Miller Tire Company.

The Wauseon Chamber and The Fulton County Historical Society are hosting a hot chocolate and cookie reception for Santa and Mrs. Claus and all of their guests after the parade at the Depot.

Suzanne and Paul ZumFelde https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/11/web1_ZumFeldes-parade.jpg Suzanne and Paul ZumFelde

Wauseon Christmas Parade is Saturday