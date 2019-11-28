Fulton County unemployment rate up slightly in October

The unemployment rate in Fulton County increased slightly during the month of October, according to data released recently by the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.

The rate for October was 4%, compared to 3.8% in September, according to the estimates. The unemployment rate was 3.8% last October.

The estimates showed a workforce of 22,400 in Fulton County, with 900 unemployed.

Among the state’s 88 counties, preliminary October 2019 unemployment rates ranged from a low of 2.6% in Mercer County to a high of 7.8% in Monroe County. From September, unemployment rates decreased in 57 counties, increased in 18 counties, and remained the same in 13 counties.

The comparable unemployment rate for Ohio was 3.9% in October.

Six counties had unemployment rates below 3% in October. The counties with the lowest rates, other than Mercer were: Geauga, 2.7%; Lake and Medina, 2.8%; and Putnam and Wyandot, 2.9%.

Four counties had unemployment rates at or above 6% in October. The counties with the highest rates, other than Monroe were: Noble, 6.3%; Jefferson, 6.1%; and Meigs, 6%.

Ohio’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 4.2% in October 2019, unchanged from September. Ohio’s nonagricultural wage and salary employment decreased 1,000 over the month, from a revised 5,593,100 in September to 5,592,100 in October 2019.

The number of workers unemployed in Ohio in October was 246,000, up 3,000 from 243,000 in September. The number of unemployed has decreased by 19,000 in the past 12 months from 265,000. The October unemployment rate for Ohio decreased from 4.6% in October 2018.

The U.S. unemployment rate for October was 3.6%, up from 3.5% in September, and down from 3.8% in October 2018.

