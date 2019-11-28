County bustles with holiday events

Fulton County will be brimming over the next two weeks with holiday events for the entire family.

The Village of Archbold will kick off events with the Parade of Lights on Friday, Nov. 29.

From 4-6:30 p.m., hot chocolate, popcorn, and free photos with Santa Claus will be available at the Archbold Fire Department, 103 W. Mechanic St. The parade commences at 6:30 p.m., leaving Conagra Foods at 901 Stryker St., and continuing through the village on State Route 66 before turning right onto Walnut Street, then left onto LaChoy Drive.

The parade will consist of 33 units that include the Archbold High School Marching Band and, of course, Santa Claus. Additionally, the high school’s musical group, The Company, will stroll downtown streets to carol before the parade.

Following the parade, the Festival of Lights will begin at Ruihley Park, 401 W. Holland St., and continue until Jan. 1.

The Swanton Shines tree lighting ceremony is scheduled for Nov. 29 from 5-6 p.m. at Pilliod Park, Chestnut Street and Hallett Avenue. Free cookies and cocoa will be included, and food will be available for purchase. Guests can travel the Storywalk, hear Girl Scouts caroling, and participate in a raffle.

“Christmas in Swanton” will be held Saturday, Dec. 7, beginning at 10:30 a.m.

A parade themed “Old-Fashioned Christmas” will begin on South Main Street, traveling down Brookside Drive to Dodge Street, then west to the Fisher Gym parking lot. The parade’s grand marshals are Jeff and Pat Pilliod.

A holiday craft sale and other events will be held 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at Swanton High School, 601 N. Main St., where Santa Claus will visit in the auditorium from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. and 2-3:30 p.m.

In Wauseon, the annual Christmas parade will be held Saturday, Nov. 30, at 7 p.m., beginning at South Park and continuing down Fulton Street. The parade is sponsored by M.E. Miller Tire Co. The grand marshals are Paul and Suzanne Zumfelde.

After the parade, the Wauseon Chamber of Commerce and the Fulton County Historical Society will host a free hot chocolate, cookie reception, and photo session featuring a working train set at the Wauseon Depot for Santa and Mrs. Claus and all of their guests.

The Metamora Parade of Lights will be Dec. 1 at 5:30 p.m. The parade will travel through the village, stopping to light the community tree in front of the bank and continuing left on Maple Street.

Santa will light the tree then head to the fire department, where there will be pictures and refreshments available.

The 30th Annual Lyons Christmas Parade, with about 25-30 floats, will be held Saturday, Dec. 14, at 5:30 p.m. It begins at Lyons Park on Park Street, then travels down Maple Street and from East Morenci Street to the Lyons Royalton Fire Department at 409 W. Morenci St. The department will treat families to cookies and hot chocolate and photos with Santa Claus and the Grinch Who Stole Christmas.

Delta Winterfest is scheduled Saturday, Dec. 7, 5-8 p.m. Festivities will include a downtown lighting ceremony, a Christmas parade, caroling, and photos and snacks with Santa Claus at the Santa Cabin, located at Main and Monroe streets. Hot dogs, hot chocolate, and cookies will be available. All events are free.

Other events include:

Dec. 6: The northwest Ohio group Siberian Solstice will perform at the Fayette Opera House, 105 E. Main St., at 7 p.m. The group will present a Trans Siberian Orchestra tribute including electronic keyboards, drums, guitars, and narration by former Wauseon resident Jamie Blank.

Dec. 7: A Holiday Arts Market will be held Saturday, Dec. 7, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Adriel Building, 22897 U.S. 20A, in Archbold, the former Candy Cane Christmas Shop. About 25 artists and craft people from around northwest Ohio will offer paintings, photography, and wood, metal, glass and fiber arts, as well as jewelry and pottery. Food items will also be available for purchase.

An Archbold Fire Department truck was ablaze with lights during a 2018 Christmas parade. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/11/web1_christmas-parade-2.jpg An Archbold Fire Department truck was ablaze with lights during a 2018 Christmas parade.