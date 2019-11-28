Sauder Village begins Christmas tree lighting

Sauder Village will celebrate the first annual lighting of the Christmas tree on Main Street with a brand new event on Saturday, Nov. 30, from 6-9 p.m.

With special music, hands-on activities, farm animals, and an evening train ride with Saint Nick, this new event is sure to become a Christmas tradition for families throughout the region.

“Christmas traditions of days gone by will come to life as families stroll down our 1920s Main Street complete with carolers, holiday decorations, and even a visit from old Saint Nick,” said Kim Krieger, media relations. “Our new tree lighting event will give families a unique opportunity to create special memories while taking a step back in time to enjoy Christmas as it was during the 1920s in Ohio.”

In addition to the tree lighting at 6:30 p.m., guests can visit select buildings on the 1920s Main Street to mail a letter to Santa, make an ornament, meet some farm animals, and enjoy popcorn and hot cocoa for purchase in the auto dealership. Carolers will share festive Christmas music as Santa arrives and guests can even take an evening train ride with old Saint Nick, weather permitting).

The tree lighting event is free for Sauder Village members and only $5 per person or $10 per family.

Sauder Village is also offering holiday lantern tours again this year. Reservations are now being accepted for the “Yuletides of Yesteryear” tours, to be held December 6 and 7. The traditional tours offer guests an interactive look at American Christmas traditions from 1850 through the 1920s.

The Holiday Trolley will stop at Pioneer Settlement Area where guests will visit the Witmer-Roth Home to help set the table and learn about historic holiday food recipes prepared for the Christmas meal. At the Peter Stuckey Home, guests will learn how the home was decorated for the holidays, make a craft, and learn about holiday gift giving. The holiday trolley will move into the modern age as guests visit the Elmira Depot and the District 16 School.

The last holiday trolley stop will be at the Grime Homestead, where guests will be dazzled with 1920s holiday decorations, help decorate a tree, and frost cookies in the kitchen. Finally, guests will walk to St. Mark’s Lutheran Church to learn about and sing favorite holiday carols.

The “Yuletides of Yesteryear” Lantern Tour lasts approximately 90 minutes and is repeated every half hour from 4-8:30 p.m. Cost is $13 for adults and $7 for children. Children five and under are free, and member discounts are available. Pre-registration is required.

For more information, call 800-0590-9755 or visit www.saudervillage.org.