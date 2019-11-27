Longtime ECL trustee to be honored

A longtime member of the Evergreen Community Library Board of Trustees will be honored for his years of service.

Dave Sharples was first appointed to the Library Board in April of 1983 and has worked tirelessly to advocate for and advance the library. He served as president and vice president of the board for many years.

“Dave’s voluntary commitment to the Evergreen community is unprecedented,” said Board of Trustees President Gregg Simon. “We have depended on him for decades to guide us in the operations of the ECL and keep us focused on what is important to the community. We will miss his experience and knowledge but will always be grateful for his dedication to making this place great.”

The Evergreen Community Library Board of Trustees will honor Sharples for his years of service with an open house on Sunday, Dec. 1 from 6:30-8 p.m. in the library. All are invited to join library officials for refreshments and to thank Sharples for his generous contributions to the library.

“He was always there when needed. His memory of past actions made by the board and his construction knowledge have been invaluable,” said trustee, Marianne Lulfs.