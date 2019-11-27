Pettisville schools open ‘Family Fund’

The Pettisville School Foundation has announced the creation of a “Family Fund” to assist students who are experiencing a financial or other situation that may hinder them from participating fully in student life at Pettisville schools.

The family fund’s purpose is to help meet needs that, if not for the fund, would go unmet. Examples include admission to an event, supplies for a project or other unmet needs where $50 or $75 or other amounts might help. Pettisville principals and counselors are the contacts for participation.

The name “Family Fund” comes from “Pettisville School Family,” which is used to describe the entire Pettisville school organization including students, staff, and alumni. The family fund is an additional way we support each other.

The Pettisville Board of Education, in a companion move, has authorized free family sports passes to all who participate in the free and reduced lunch program. Both programs will start in November and be re-evaluated at the end of the school year.

Those wishing to donate to the “Family Fund” may do so by mailing contributions to the P.S.F., P.O. Box 53111, Pettisville, Ohio 43553, designated “Family Fund.”