Fair Board election held

Members of the Fulton County Agricultural Society held an election for Fair Board directors on Nov. 9.

With 38 ballots cast, the following Fair Board directors were re-elected to three-year terms: Tracy Bentley, Gorham Township; Phil Herring, Dover Township; Ron Rice, German Township; John Vershum, Amboy Township; and Dennis Wyse, Member-at-Large. Bill Serna of Royalton Township was re-elected for a two-year term.

Society members must be at least 21 years old and must reside in Fulton County. Memberships for 2020 go on sale Dec. 1, and the deadline for membership sales is 4 p.m. Oct. 30, 2020. The deadline to turn in a valid petition is 4 p.m. Nov. 6, 2020, with elections and the annual meeting held Nov. 14, 2020.

Persons interested in becoming members of the Agricultural Society can contact the fair secretary at 419-335-6006.

The Agricultural Society’s Annual meeting was held immediately following the election. The Board elected Dennis Wyse as president and John Lovejoy as vice president. Larry Burkholder was reappointed Board treasurer, and April Kuckuck was retained as Board secretary.

Board meetings will be held Jan. 9, March 5, August 6, and Oct. 1 in 2020. Special meeting notices are posted at the fairgrounds office and at fultoncountyfair.com.

Other directors of the Fulton County Fair Board are: Ronald Holdeman, Swancreek Township; John Lovejoy, Franklin Township; Steve Richer, Clinton Township; Steve Aeschliman, York Township; Rick Raab, Member at Large; William Gombash, Fulton Township; Jamie Buehrer, Pike Township; Neal Callender, Chesterfield Township; and Max Nofziger, Member at Large.

The 2020 Fulton County Fair will be held Sept. 4-10.