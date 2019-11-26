December deadline to run in March Primary

The deadline is nearing to register to run in the March Primary. All local candidates for the March 17, 2020 Primary Election will be required to file petitions in our office by 4 p.m. on Dec. 18.

These positions include county commissioner, prosecuting attorney, clerk of courts, sheriff, recorder, engineer, coroner, treasurer, and county judge. Petition packets can be downloaded on the Board of Elections website or picked up in the office at 135 Courthouse Plaza in Wauseon.

All other candidates will need to file though the Secretary of State’s Office or the most populous county for their district. Contact the Board of Elections office at 419-335-6841 if you are unsure where your office files.