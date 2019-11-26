Grand jury indicts pet groomer

An Archbold pet groomer charged in September for cruelty to animals now faces a six-count indictment by the Fulton County Grand Jury.

Theresa Taylor, 63, of County Road 13 in Williams County, has been charged with six counts of cruelty to a companion animal, each a fifth-degree felony, according to court records. The indictment claims that Taylor “did knowingly, being an owner, manager or employee of a dog kennel who confines or is the custodian or caretaker of a companion animal, torture, torment, needlessly mutilate or maim, cruelly beat, poison, needlessly kill, or commit an act of cruelty against the companion animal…”

The counts separately list the animal victims as a shih tzu, a shih tzu/poodle mix, a labradoodle, a dachsund, and a collie. The acts of cruelty are alleged to have occurred between Aug. 13-29 at Theresa Taylor’s Grooming at 811 Stryker St. in Archbold.

Taylor has been summoned to appear in Fulton County Common Pleas Court on Tuesday, Dec. 3, at 2:30 p.m.

An original charge Sept. 3 of two counts of cruelty to companion animals followed a written complaint filed by Fulton County Dog Warden Brian Banister. He referred to incidents caught on surveillance tape at Taylor’s business.

The disturbing video, which went viral on the Internet, recorded separate occasions during which Taylor roughly handled two dogs while grooming them. A collie was grabbed by its fur and snout and jerked repeatedly, and a smaller dog was hit, pushed, and yanked, then lifted by its rear legs. The smaller dog, which appeared frightened and seemed to yelp or bark, was then grabbed by the rear and scruff and carried awkwardly out of the room.

Taylor was arrested, then released on $10,000 bond. She was instructed not be in possession of any animals. Neither her attorney, Tom Molitierno, nor Fulton County Prosecutor Scott Haselman would comment on the case.

Taylor’s husband, Philip Taylor, was sentenced Oct. 30 to 12 months in prison for shooting and killing four companion dogs, three of whom belonged to his wife, in their rural Bryan home. That sentence will be served concurrently with a 30-month sentence he received after pleading no contest for having weapons under disability.

By David J. Coehrs

