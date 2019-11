NatureFresh Farms in Delta plans to make a merry Christmas for about 15 disadvantaged families in Fulton County with a holiday giveaway.

The company will accept nominations and ultimately reward each winning family with a $500 grocery store gift card and a NatureFresh food basket. Individuals who nominate a family have the chance to win a $50 gift card.

Nominations close 11:59 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6. For rules, information, and a nomination form, visit www.naturefresh.ca/holiday-giveaway.