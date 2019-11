The Board of Trustees of the Fulton County Historical Society has announced the dates of Santa Claus’s visits to the Wauseon Depot, 128 Depot St:

Saturday, Nov. 30, following the Wauseon Christmas Parade, with refreshments served; Tuesday to Friday, Dec. 17-20, 6:30-8 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 21-22, 2:30-4 p.m.; Monday, Dec. 23, 6:30-8 p.m.

A large model train set will also be featured.