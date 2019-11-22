It’s a jungle out there

Laurie Vonseggern, an aide in teacher Ryndie Bzovi’s first grade class at Wauseon Primary School, described an animal to the students Tuesday during “Right To Read” Week, with the theme, “Wild About Reading.” The children moved from station to station in the school’s decorated hallways, learning about different jungle animals.

