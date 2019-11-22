COURTHOUSE NEWS

Common Pleas Court

Kirk E. Yosick, Bryan, vs. Sara S. Yosick, Hamilton, Ind., dissolution of marriage with children.

Edna R. Grieser, Napoleon, vs. Ronnie D. Grieser, Archbold, termination of marriage without children.

Systems and Services Technologies, St. Joseph, Mo., vs. David Black, Wauseon, other civil.

Tracy Carinci, no address, vs. Aaron Benson, Jonesville, Mich., non-support of dependents.

Michael J. Roberts, Swanton, vs. Michele Roberts, Swanton, termination of marriage with children.

Emerson L. Drain, Montgomery, Ala., vs. Amanda L. Drain, Wauseon, termination of marriage with children.

PHH Mortgage Corp., Mt. Laurel, N.J., vs. Carrie Waugh, Delta, foreclosure.

Western District Court

Aaron Nulph, Fayette, speed,$140.

David A. Fetterman, Fayette, speed, $167.

Nadia Taylor, Pioneer, Ohio, speed, $140.

Jermaine D. Livingston, Holgate, Ohio, suspended driver’s license, $243.

Nicholas T. Kuhl, Wauseon, unauthorized use of property, $291 plus costs, no violations of law for one year.

Ryan R. Pontious, Wauseon, domestic violence, unauthorized use of property, $483 plus costs, 180 days reportable probation, drug/alcohol assessment and recommended aftercare, no violations of law for one year.

Justin M. Wyse, Wauseon, disorderly conduct, $194, completion of alcohol course, no violations of law for one year.

Wesley T. Sleigh Sr., Wauseon, operating vehicle while intoxicated, $468, license suspended one year, 180 days reportable probation, driver’s intervention program and aftercare, no violations of law for two years.

David L. Cruz, Napoleon, unauthorized use of property, $567.60 plus costs, $99.76 restitution, no violations of law for two years.

Amanda R. Carner, Archbold, disorderly conduct, $208.

Clayton J. Hargrove, Wauseon, speed, suspended driver’s license, $452.

Stephen Munguia, Fayette, no driver’s license, $243.

Marriage Licenses

Brett M. Long, 25, Wauseon, Haas Door, and Jessica A. Flanary, 30, Wauseon, assistant manager.

Brian E. Weis, 47, Delta, mechanic, and Denise M. Kissling, 52, Delta, self-employed.

Blake A. Prentiss, 26, Wauseon, operator, and Sarah L. Istefan, 26, Swanton, registered nurse.

Real Estate Transfers

Teresa Martinez to Randy L. and Carol L. Burholder, County Road S, Fayette, $205,000.

Mitchell A. and Jenna J. Hogrefe to Fifth Third Bank, 15057 Oak St., Wauseon, $43,334.

Ann E. Huner and Karen L. Fraker, trustees, to Karen L. Fraker, trustee, County Road 13, Wauseon, $73,720.

Ann E. Huner and Karen L. Fraker, trustees, to Ann E. Huner, County Road C, Wauseon, $75,975.