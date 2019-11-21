Grand jury indicts 12 people

The Fulton County Grand Jury considered indictments charging individuals with Fulton County crimes, according to Prosecutor Scott Haselman.

Jeremiah M. Gonzales, 27, of Wauseon was indicted on one count of burglary and one count of theft. On or about Oct. 17, 2019, he allegedly trespassed in a structure and stole property without consent of the owner.

Teresa Taylor, 63, of Bryan was indicted on six counts of cruelty to a companion animal. On or about Aug. 13, 2019, to Aug. 29, 2019, she allegedly, being an owner of a dog kennel, needlessly committed an act of cruelty against six companion animals.

Gregory F. Northrup, 33, of Wauseon was indicted on one count of trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present, one count of public indecency, one count of criminal trespass, and one count of criminal mischief. On or about Oct. 27, 2019, he allegedly trespassed in a residence when any person was present or likely to be present. He also allegedly damaged the property of another and allegedly exposed his private parts to others who were in his physical proximity.

Donnie E. Henderson, 44, of Angola, Ind., was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs. On or about Aug. 23, 2018, he allegedly possessed methamphetamine.

Nathan D. McCullough, 29, of Delta was indicted on one count of tampering with records and one count of attempted having weapons while under disability. On or about Oct. 11, 2019, he allegedly tampered with records belonging to a governmental entity. He also allegedly attempted to acquire a firearm, having not been relieved from disability and being under indictment for a felony drug offense.

Amy J. Winningham, formerly known as Amy J. Goldsmith, formerly known as Amy J. Zalesny, 47, of Port Clinton, Ohio, was indicted on two counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated. On or about Nov. 5, 2019, she allegedly operated a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

Andrew S. Saxer, 34, of Grand Rapids, Ohio, was indicted on one count of possession of fentanyl. On or about May 10, 2019, he allegedly possessed fentanyl.

Joshua D. Finley, 25, of Swanton was indicted on three counts of aggravated possession of drugs and one count of possession of LSD. On or about July 5, 2019, he allegedly possessed four different drugs.

Joshua C. Nalian, 27, of Lake Orion, Mich., was indicted on three counts of aggravated possession of drugs and one count of possession of LSD. On or about July 5, 2019, he allegedly possessed four different drugs.

Christopher T. Lane, 25, of Andover, Ohio, was indicted on one count of grand theft of a motor vehicle. On or about Oct. 8, 2019, he allegedly stole a motor vehicle.

Brandy L. Bowers, 23, of Conneaut, Ohio, was indicted on one count of grand theft of a motor vehicle. On or about Oct. 8, 2019, she allegedly stole a motor vehicle.

Christopher M. Flickinger, 26, of Wauseon was indicted one one count of grand theft. On or about the month of September 2019, he allegedly stole a firearm.

An indictment is merely an accusation, and all criminal defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.