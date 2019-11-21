School board nixes monthly reports

A change has begun in the established monthly agenda for Wauseon Board of Education meetings.

As approved at the October meeting, the district’s principals will no longer provide monthly reports for their buildings. Superintendent Troy Armstrong presented a plan in which each principal will give a single, more extended building report each school year, each at a different board meeting. He suggested the plan will, in part, prevent redundancy in the principals’ reports regarding activities shared within all of the buildings.

To replace those monthly reports, the school board will receive a report each month from a different department within the school district. At Monday’s meeting, members received a food service pricing presentation.

In regular business, the school district approved the following donations: $1,000 from an anonymous donor to the WEVS Theater Department; $2,000 anonymous donation to the elementary school food pantry; donations of $500 each from VFW Post #7424 to the respective school buildings to assist students with financial need; $1,600 from the Wauseon Athletic Booster to the Wauseon Athletic Department for girls basketball uniforms; $4,279.65 from the Wauseon Aquatic Swim Club to the Wauseon Athletic Department for new lane lines; $100 of approximate value of a blood pressure cuff from Joe Friess to the school district.

In personnel matters, the board approved: the termination of Amanda Booth as an elementary school sweeper, effective Oct. 31; the resignation of Alice Allen as high school receptionist for purposes of retirement, effective Feb. 1, 2020; the resignation of Tiffany Emery as middle school two-hour cook, effective Oct. 15; the transfer of Diane Porter from middle school cook to elementary and middle schools head cook, retroactive to Oct. 1o; the transfer of Diane Bruner from middle school five-hour cook to 6.5-hour cook, retroactive to Nov. 18; the transfer of Lisa Kudlica from primary school to elementary school sweeper, effective Nov. 4; one-year limited classified contract to Nikole Przepiora as middle school cook, effective Nov. 19; one-year limited certificated supplemental contracts to Ashley Oyer as junior varsity track coach and Tammy Ankney as district mentor; Natalie Miller as volunteer track coach, pending background checks; and payment for membership, dues, and fees to Wauseon Rotary Club on behalf of the treasurer.

Board members also approved the following Ohio High School Athletic Association football playoff tournament workers, retroactive to Nov. 9: Tammy Ankney, Mark Britsch, Chad Burt, Mike Colon, Rachel Drenning, Casey Elson, Tracy Elson, Joy Hutchinson, Matt Hutchinson, Laura Leininger, Mike Marshall, Katie Miller, Bob Schultz, Jordan Smith, Lynn Smith, James Vaughn, Tom Vernot, Mike Yoder, Blake Young, Chris Zirkle.

Motions were approved for modifications and supplemental modifications to the fiscal year 2020 permanent appropriations and Certificate of Estimated Resources; for the treasurer to enter into a purchasing card program agreement with PNC Bank; to authorize the superintendent to contract with K-12 Business Consulting Inc. for food service consulting and Perry proTECH for copier service; to approve an overnight trip for the high school FFA chapter to attend the three-day national convention in Indianapolis, Ind.; and for the fiscal year 2020-24 five-year forecast.

The board entered into executive session to consider compensation of a school official. No action was taken.