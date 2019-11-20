NSCC grads recognized

Northwest State Community College in Archbold held a special Workforce Development Graduation ceremony on Sunday, Nov. 17, to celebrate the accomplishments of 25 new graduates in machine tool and die, welding, customer service call center, and digital literacy. The programs were offered at Cherry Street Mission in Toledo through both NSCC and Owens Community College in Perrysburg. Graduates recognized during the ceremony included: Machine Tool & Die – Michael Clark, Christopher Currie, Kevin Esmond, Michael Hart; Welding – Timothy Binder, Kevin Esmond, Ferras Hebaichi, Demani Mincey, Devin Padua; Customer Service/Call Center – Shi’Ann Crawford, Jerry Drouillard, Lucian Horn, Emily Johnson, Thomas Moses, Joseph Mateo, Mia McCarthy, Shaquena Watson; Digital Literacy – Deborah L Garabrandt, Maria Morales, Shira Summers, Amanda Willoughby; IT Customer Service Online Program – Jerry Drouillard, Debra L Garabrandt, Maria Morales, Shira Summers.

