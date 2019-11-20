Senior citizen planning sessions slated

The Fulton County Senior Center will host a series of three free sessions titled “Seniors Planning for the Future,” sponsored by the Area Office of Aging, Northwest Ohio.

Led by Chris Cremean, resource specialist for Caregiver Resource Group, the sessions will be held 1-2 p.m. Thursdays, Nov. 21, Dec. 12, and Jan. 16, 240 Clinton St., in Wauseon.

Topics will include senior housing and service options; senior financial and legal concerns; and medical care and benefits. The purpose is to reach seniors and their support team, provide education on the important aspects of life planning to achieve successful outcomes, and reach needed services.

Seniors and their support teams are invited. There is no charge to any participants. To register, call 419-337-9299.