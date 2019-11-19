County museum hosting holiday tea

The Museum of Fulton County will host a Christmas HistorTEA Saturday, Nov. 30, inside History Manor, 229 Monroe St., Wauseon.

The hour-long tea will accept seatings at 11 a.m., noon, and 1 p.m. The manor will be decorated for the holiday season, and a small handicraft shop will be available.

Tickets are $15 per person, $12.50 for museum members. Registration and pre-payment are required. Call 419-337-7922.

Built in 1868, History Manor served as the county’s museum from 1969 to 2018. Its other uses included as Wauseon’s first high school, the county’s first hospital after its purchase by the Fulton County Medical Association, and an apartment building in the 1940s. The History Manor now interprets its full history with restored rooms telling the story of the men and women who learned, healed, and lived there.

The current Museum of Fulton County at 8848 State Hwy. 108 in Wauseon features a permanent exhibit, “Preserving the Past, Embracing the Present, and Making the Future.”