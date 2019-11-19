Community Bulletin Board

Fulton County

Senior Center

Luncheon Reservations

Required

419-337-9299

800-686-9217

Home delivered – $2

On-site suggested donation

Seniors (over 60) – $2

All others – $3.50

MENU

Tuesday, Nov. 19: Cheeseburgers, potato wedges, seasoned spinach, pears, granola bars.

Wednesday, Nov. 20: Split pea soup (low salf alternative, tomato soup), cold cut sandwich, pickled beets, five-cup salad.

Thursday, Nov. 21: Chicken fried steak with country gravy, mashed potatoes, peas, bananas. Sites only: Taco Day.

ACTIVITIES

Tuesday, Nov. 19: 8-10:30 a.m., Pickleball; 11 a.m., “Avoiding Utility Scams,” Amy Carles; 11 a.m., Tai Chi DVD instruction, gym; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., Tai Chi DVD instruction, gym; 1 p.m., Choir practice; 1:30 p.m., OPERS, Bingo room.

Wednesday, Nov. 20: Day trip – Taste of States Food Buffet. 8-9:30 a.m., Pickleball, gym; 10 a.m., Gentle Movement; 11 a.m., Hidden Pictures & Time Line game; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., Pepper, Bingo room.

Thursday, Nov. 21: Wear Buckeye or Wolverine colors. 10:15 a.m., Bingo; 11 a.m., Tai Chi DVD instruction, gym; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., Tai Chi DVD instruction, gym; 1-2 p.m., Seminar, Part 1 – Seniors Planning for the Future.

COUNTY

Family First Council

Fulton County Family First Council, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 8:30 a.m., Fulton County Health Dept., 606 S. Shoop Ave., Wauseon. For information, call Becky Shermond, 419-337-0915.

Safe Communities Coalition

Fulton County Safe Communities Coalition, Thursday, Nov. 21, 8:30 a.m., Fulton County Welcome Center, 8848 State Hwy. 108. For information, call Rachel Kinsman or Karen Pennington, 419-337-0915.

PERI meeting

PERI chapter meeting, Tuesday, Nov. 19, 1:30 p.m., Fulton County Senior Center, 240 Clinton St., Wauseon.

WAUSEON

Strength in Numbers

Support group for anyone affected by addiction in Fulton County – second and fourth Thursday monthly, 7-8:15 p.m., St. Caspar Catholic Church, 1205 N. Shoop Ave. For information, call 419-583-7584, Lori, 419-335-6793 or Linda, 419-266-4151.

Community meal

Every Thursday, 5-6 p.m., Christ UMC, 215 N. Fulton St. Nov. 21: St. Caspar Catholic Church hosts.

Remembrance service

“Service of Remembrance,” Sunday, Dec. 1, 6-6:45 p.m., North Clinton Church 831 W. Linfoot St., to remember friends and family members who have died. Includes music, scripture reading, a meditation of hope, candle lighting, and reading of the names.

Free women’s counseling

The Joy Center for Women’s Ministries, 410 N. Shoop Ave., provides free peer counseling for women in areas of anxiety, childlessness, discouragement, grief and loss, divorce care, illness, singleness, and couples. Call 419-878-8823.

FISH

Free food distribution, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 8:30 a.m.until gone, First Christian Church, 129 E. Elm St. Availability based on need. Proof of income and photo ID. For other available services, call 419-337-7342.

ARCHBOLD

Hope for Tomorrow

Tuesday, Nov. 19, 6:30-8 p.m., Community Health Professionals, 230 Westfield Drive. Bereavement group for all grief-related issues, led by trained facilitator. For information, call 419-445-5128.

DELTA

Community meal

The Delta Community Meal will be held Tuesday, Nov. 26, 5-6:30 p.m., at Trinity Lutheran Church, 410 Taylor St. Prepared and served by Delta Church of Christ. Public welcome.

FAYETTE

“Let’s Look Back” series

Bean Creek Valley History Center hosts “Let’s Look Back,” Thursday, Nov. 21, 7 p.m., Fayette Opera House Ginavin-Spiess Theatre, 105 E. Main St. Taylor Moyer speaks on the Underground Railroad in northwest Ohio. For information, call 419-388-3518.

Community Thanksgiving dinner

Thursday, Nov. 28, 12-3 p.m., Lyons Christian Church Friendship Hall, 138 E. Morenci St. Goodwill offering.

