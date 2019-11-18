Bar location becoming green space

The building that housed a longtime Wauseon staple has been razed, and the property will become a green space.

The location of the former Don’s Bar and Pizzeria was demolished last week at the behest of the owners, the Fulton County Commissioners. The structure at 119 Commercial St. was considered a loss after the roof collapsed in 2018.

The commissioners acquired the property in 2014, when owner Philip Mefley agreed to transfer the property in exchange for the commissioners’ payment of the building’s delinquent taxes. County Administrator Vond Hall said he is unsure how long Don’s Bar had been closed for business at the time of the transfer.

D & R Demolition and Removal of Napoleon was paid $43,000 to raze the structure, with the cost provided through the county’s general fund. According to Hall, the work began two weeks ago, and “there were no surprises, and demolition was pretty quick.”

He said the commissioners’ original plan was to purchase adjacent property and use both spaces to create parking for the area surrounding the Fulton County Administration Building at 152 S. Fulton St. That proposal fell through, so the property will be turned into a green space with a sitting area that includes picnics benches.

“It was a large cost for paving, and it wasn’t going to add a whole lot of space,” Commissioner Jeff Rupp said of the initial idea. He said the plan for green space is “just to beautify the area and the city a little bit.”

While the cost and area of the green project are not yet determined, it will probably add to a concrete patio already in the space, Hall said, adding, “I envision a place for staff that work in the administration building to eat lunch there.”

Work on the green space will be completed next spring. As part of its current contract, D & R Demolition and Removal will plant grass for the project.

The building housing the former Don’s Bar and Pizzeria in Wauseon was demolished last week at the behest of the owners, the Fulton County Commissioners. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/11/web1_don-s-demolition-1.jpg The building housing the former Don’s Bar and Pizzeria in Wauseon was demolished last week at the behest of the owners, the Fulton County Commissioners. Photo provided The building at 119 Commercial St. in Wauseon will be replaced by a green space. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/11/web1_don-s-demolition-3.jpg The building at 119 Commercial St. in Wauseon will be replaced by a green space. Photo provided

By David J. Coehrs dcoehrs@aimmediamidwest.com

