Swanton exhibit again features quality fine art

Many quality pieces of art were on display during the Swanton Juried Fine Art Exhibit in October. Seventy artists from 22 cities presented 172 pieces of fine art during the exhibit held at Valleywood Golf Club.

The average price of all the art for purchase was $351. Five pieces were sold.

“Approximately 250 attended the Artists Reception on Friday,” said Neil Toeppe, Swanton Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO. “Hundreds more attended on Saturday and Sunday. Year six was a resounding success.”

Best of Show went to Teri Utz Bersee of Fennville, Mich., for the oil painting entitled “Perfect Afternoon Behind the Biltmore.” The People’s Choice award went to Donna Barhite of Wauseon for “Daydreamer.” Jenna Hertzfeld of Perrysburg was awarded the student scholarship.

Winners were as follows:

Adults

Acrylic: First place, Susan Miller, Morenci, Mich., “The Faithful One”; second place, Brenda Duren, Holland, “Black Hole Sun”; third place, Jennifer Sheriff, Toledo, “Worldview”; honorable mention, Amy Renkel, Jennifer Sheriff, and Steve Mueller.

Computer generated: First place, Barbie Sterling, Sylvania, “Cherry Ice”; second place, Bill Horvath, Toledo, “Blue Egg.”

Drawing: First place, Donna Barhite, Wauseon, “Alicia”; second place, Linda Klopping, Swanton, “Gizmo”; third place, Penny Maurray-Bee, Northwood, “Field Corn.”

Mixed media collage: First place, Timothy Tyree, Maumee, “Aperture with Device”; second place, Randy Bennett, Rudolph, “Sharecroppers”; third place, Amy Fell, Sylvania, “Lichen Series”; honorable mention, Randy Bennett.

Oil: First place, Teri Utz Bersee, Fennville, Mich., “Perfect Afternoon Behind the Biltmore”; second place, Don Rowland, Toledo, “Ezra”; third place, Denis Chalwick, Toledo, “Women Who Lunch”; honorable mention, Edward Marks, Mary Slink, Penny Maurray-Bee.

Pastel: First place, Teri Utz Bersee, Fennville, Mich., “Moosman Barn”; second place, Paula Davis,, Perrysburg, “Merano Valley, South Tyrol”; third place, Donna Barhite, Wauseon, “Young Man, Relaxing.”

Photography: First place, Amy Renkel, Grand Rapids, “Sun Peak”; second place, Bill O’Connell, Swanton, “Generational Bonding.”

Watercolor: First place, Michael Hill, Toledo, “Sun Dial”; second place, Michael Hill, Toledo, “Autumn Joy”; third place, Shannon Eis, Toledo, “Fairyland”; honorable mention, Harry Daugherty.

Students

Painting: First place, Stephanie Findlay, Swanton, Swanton schools, “She Had Rhinoceros Earrings”; second place, Ezekiel Borton, Swanton, home school, “Barn”; third place, Ezekiel Borton, Swanton, home school, “Poison Dart Frog.”

Drawing: First place, Jenna Hertzfeld, Perrysburg, Perrysburg schools, “Jack-o-Lanterns”; second place, Jenna Hertzfeld, Perrysburg, Perrysburg schools, “Roman Escape.”

Mixed media: First place, Devon Dodd, Swanton, Swanton schools, “Growth.“