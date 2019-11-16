Food safety training scheduled

A ServSafe food safety training session is being offered by the Fulton County OSU Extension on Nov. 20-21, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., at the Robert Fulton Ag Center, 8770 State Hwy. 108, in Wauseon.

ServSafe manager training will use the National Restaurant Association’s ServSafe curriculum. Topics include basic food safety practices, information on microorganisms, and principles of the HAACP system. The program provides food service owners, managers, and employees/staff accurate, up-to-date information on all aspects of handling food, from receiving and storing to preparing and serving.

Upon successful completion of the course and exam, participants receive a Certificate of Completion from ServSafe and an Ohio Food Protection Card from the Ohio Department of Health.

Registration is $200 nonrefundable and includes the book, training materials, lunch the second day, snacks, and exam. Both days must be attended to take the exam.

More details and a registration form can be downloaded from fulton.osu.edu. Maximum class size is 20 and payment must be made to be fully registered. For questions, call 419-337-9210.