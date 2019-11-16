Posted on by

FCCC Student of Month


Four County Career Center has named Rylie Goebel from Wauseon High School as Student of the Month. The daughter of Ryan Goeble and Amber Lange, Rylie is a junior in the FCCC Interior Design program. She is also a member of the center’s Family, Career and Community Leaders of America. After graduation, she plans to participate in an internship in photography. Students who achieve this recognition throughout the 2019-20 school year are honored with a certificate of recognition.

Four County Career Center has named Rylie Goebel from Wauseon High School as Student of the Month. The daughter of Ryan Goeble and Amber Lange, Rylie is a junior in the FCCC Interior Design program. She is also a member of the center’s Family, Career and Community Leaders of America. After graduation, she plans to participate in an internship in photography. Students who achieve this recognition throughout the 2019-20 school year are honored with a certificate of recognition.


Four County Career Center has named Rylie Goebel from Wauseon High School as Student of the Month. The daughter of Ryan Goeble and Amber Lange, Rylie is a junior in the FCCC Interior Design program. She is also a member of the center’s Family, Career and Community Leaders of America. After graduation, she plans to participate in an internship in photography. Students who achieve this recognition throughout the 2019-20 school year are honored with a certificate of recognition.

Four County Career Center has named Rylie Goebel from Wauseon High School as Student of the Month. The daughter of Ryan Goeble and Amber Lange, Rylie is a junior in the FCCC Interior Design program. She is also a member of the center’s Family, Career and Community Leaders of America. After graduation, she plans to participate in an internship in photography. Students who achieve this recognition throughout the 2019-20 school year are honored with a certificate of recognition.
https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/11/web1_Rylie-Goebel.jpgFour County Career Center has named Rylie Goebel from Wauseon High School as Student of the Month. The daughter of Ryan Goeble and Amber Lange, Rylie is a junior in the FCCC Interior Design program. She is also a member of the center’s Family, Career and Community Leaders of America. After graduation, she plans to participate in an internship in photography. Students who achieve this recognition throughout the 2019-20 school year are honored with a certificate of recognition.