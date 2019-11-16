Area principals tour FCCC

Four County Career Center in Archbold held a member-school principal tour arranged by Career and Technical Director Rick Bachman. Wauseon High School Principal Keith Leatherman, right, toured the career and technical labs and saw in-lab demonstrations by Wauseon students who attend. Also pictured in the Law Enforcement and Security Tactics lab are students Sierra Gault and Mark Patterson.

