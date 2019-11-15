A thank-you to veterans

Over 300 people attended a free breakfast held Nov. 8 by the Fulton County Senior Center at Pettisville Missionary Church to honor local military veterans.
The Festive Few from Wauseon High School provided music.
Wauseon Junior High Honor students helped serve the meal.
Over 300 people attended a free breakfast held Nov. 8 by the Fulton County Senior Center at Pettisville Missionary Church to honor local military veterans.
The Festive Few from Wauseon High School provided music.
Wauseon Junior High Honor students helped serve the meal.