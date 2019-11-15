FCCC presents Student Council

Four County Career Center in Archbold has selected the 2019-20 Student Council members. Student Council sponsors the spring dance and various other projects throughout the school year. Students include – front, from left – Trinity Saxton of Liberty Center; Kaitlyn Mallett of Hicksville; Danasia Rowe of Defiance; Kyla Karzynow of Fairview; Laila Perez-Aguilar of Archbold; Jasmine Light of Liberty Center; Mercedes Palladino of Defiance – back, from left – Zacary Sparks of Edon; Austin Tomaszewski of Bryan; Erica Deetz of Montpelier; Wade Allport of Bryan; Sarah Schroeder of Ayersville; Elizabeth Strong of Hicksville; and Gabriel Smith of Hicksville. Absent are Tori Rafferty of Hicksville and Grace Rex of Tinora. Student Council advisor is Kyle Bostater.

