FFA officers named

Four County Career Center in Archbold recently presented its FFA chapter officers. The group has over 130 members in the Agriculture/Diesel Mechanics, Diesel Mechanics, Floral Design, Landscape and Greenhouse Technologies, Powersports, and Veterinarian Assistant student studies. These students work on chapter projects, compete in district, state, and national FFA leadership and skill competitions, and sponsor student assemblies throughout the school year. Officers for 2019-20 include – front, from left – Kolby Start of Edgerton, president; Luke Pahl of Ayersville, first vice president; Heather Hart of Defiance, second vice president; Alexis Gutierrez of Archbold, secretary – back from left – Lexi Dodd of Liberty Center, treasurer; Fallyn Hoops of Patrick Henry, reporter; Wyatt Miller of Tinora, sentinel; Destiny Guess of Libery Center, student advisor. Advisors include Jason Elston, Florence Luzny, Eric Hite, Denton Blue, Larry Soles, and Stephanie Pippin.

