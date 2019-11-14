Samaritan’s Purse boxes collected Nov. 18-25

National Collection Week is Nov. 18-25 for packed shoeboxes for disadvantaged children through Samaritan’s Purse, a global Christian humanitarian aid organization.

Victory Chapel United Brethren Church, U722 County Road 8, in Liberty Center will collect boxes at the following times: Nov. 18-20, noon-3 p.m.; Nov. 21, 3-6 p.m.; Nov. 22, noon-3 p.m.; Nov. 23, 10 a.m.-noon; Nov. 24, noon-3 p.m; Nov. 25, 10 a.m.-noon.

North Clinton Church, 831 W. Linfoot St. in Wauseon will have drop-off hours Nov. 18-24 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Shoeboxes can be filled with toys, hygiene items, school supplies, and soft stuffed toys for boys and girls in age categories 2-4, 5-9, and 10-14. For more information, visit Samaritanspurse.org/occ.

Samaritan’s Purse has delivered more than 11 million boxes to children worldwide since 1993.