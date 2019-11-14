2019 BPA officers elected

Four County Career Center of Archbold has elected its 2019 Business Professionals of America officers for the more than 75-member chapter. The officers sponsor various activities and attend leadership workshops throughout the year. The BPA chapter also assists in the Northwest Ohio Special Olympics. Pictured are – front, from left – Ethan Thompson of Fairview, president; Zacary Sparks of Edon, vice president; Alpatha Coleman of Hicksville, secretary – back, from left – Gunner Kaylor of Fairview, AM treasurer; Mikaela Burghardt of Evergreen, PM treasurer; Christina Shafer of Bryan, AM public relations; and Kaitlyn Mallett of Hicksville, PM public relations. BPA advisors are Tina Short, Mary Jo Beilharz, Tim Ricketts, and Matt Geiger.

