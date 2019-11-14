Community Bulletin Board

Fulton County

Senior Center

Luncheon Reservations

Required

419-337-9299

800-686-9217

Home delivered – $2

On-site suggested donation

Seniors (over 60) – $2

All others – $3.50

MENU

Thursday, Nov. 14: Chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans, dark sweet cherries, yogurt.

Friday, Nov. 15: Beef barley soup, egg salad sandwich, three bean salad, Jell-O.

Monday, Nov. 18: Beef stew, tossed salad, cottage cheese, Mandarin oranges, biscuits.

Tuesday, Nov. 19: Cheeseburgers, potato wedges, seasoned spinach, pears, granola bars.

ACTIVITIES

Thursday, Nov. 14: 9:15 a.m., Golf card game; 10:15 a.m., Bingo; 11 a.m., Tai Chi DVD instruction, gym; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., Tai Chi DVD instruction, gym.

Friday, Nov. 15: 10 a.m., Golden Drummers; noon, lunch; 1-3 p.m., Gym open for Pickleball; 1 p.m., Sequence game.

Monday, Nov. 18: 8:45 a.m., Golden Drummers; 10 a.m., Gentle Movement; 11 a.m., Sketching class with Bonnie, Bingo room; 11 a.m., Free BP checks with FCHD; noon, lunch. No line dancing.

Tuesday, Nov. 19: 8-10:30 a.m., Pickleball; 11 a.m., “Avoiding Utility Scams,” Amy Carles; 11 a.m., Tai Chi DVD instruction, gym; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., Tai Chi DVD instruction, gym; 1 p.m., Choir practice; 1:30 p.m., OPERS, Bingo room.

COUNTY

Amateur Radio Club

Fulton County Amateur Radio Club, Monday, Nov. 18, 7:30 p.m., Fulton County Administration Building second floor conference room, 152 S. Fulton St., Wauseon. For information, call Brian, 419-822-5038.

HOPE

Helping Other Parents Experiencing Grief support group, Monday, Nov. 18, 7:30 p.m., Fulton County Health Center meeting room, 725 S. Shoop Ave., Wauseon. For those suffering the sudden loss of a child including miscarriage and stillborn. For information, call 419-330-2757.

Family First Council

Fulton County Family First Council, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 8:30 a.m., Fulton County Health Dept., 606 S. Shoop Ave., Wauseon. For information, call Becky Shermond, 419-337-0915.

Safe Communities Coalition

Fulton County Safe Communities Coalition, Thursday, Nov. 21, 8:30 a.m., Fulton County Welcome Center, 8848 State Hwy. 108. For information, call Rachel Kinsman or Karen Pennington, 419-337-0915.

SWCD meeting

Soil and Water Conservation District Board of Supervisors meeting, Monday, Nov. 18, 7 p.m., 8770 State Highway 108, Wauseon.

PERI meeting

PERI chapter meeting, Tuesday, Nov. 19, 1:30 p.m., Fulton County Senior Center, 240 Clinton St., Wauseon.

WAUSEON

Strength in Numbers

Support group for anyone affected by addiction in Fulton County – second and fourth Thursday monthly, 7-8:15 p.m., St. Caspar Catholic Church, 1205 N. Shoop Ave. For information, call 419-583-7584, Lori, 419-335-6793 or Linda, 419-266-4151.

Community meal

Every Thursday, 5-6 p.m., Christ UMC, 215 N. Fulton St. Nov. 14: Emmaus Lutheran Church hosts.

Remembrance service

“Service of Remembrance,” Sunday, Dec. 1, 6-6:45 p.m., North Clinton Church 831 W. Linfoot St., to remember friends and family members who have died. Includes music, scripture reading, a meditation of hope, candle lighting, and reading of the names.

Free women’s counseling

The Joy Center for Women’s Ministries, 410 N. Shoop Ave., provides free peer counseling for women in areas of anxiety, childlessness, discouragement, grief and loss, divorce care, illness, singleness, and couples. Call 419-878-8823.

FISH

Free food distribution, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 8:30 a.m.until gone, First Christian Church, 129 E. Elm St. Availability based on need. Proof of income and photo ID. For other available services, call 419-337-7342.

ARCHBOLD

Hope for Tomorrow

Tuesday, Nov. 19, 6:30-8 p.m., Community Health Professionals, 230 Westfield Drive. Bereavement group for all grief-related issues, led by trained facilitator. For information, call 419-445-5128.

FAYETTE

“Let’s Look Back” series

Bean Creek Valley History Center hosts “Let’s Look Back,” Thursday, Nov. 21, 7 p.m., Fayette Opera House Ginavin-Spiess Theatre, 105 E. Main St. Taylor Moyer speaks on the Underground Railroad in northwest Ohio. For information, call 419-388-3518.

Community Thanksgiving dinner

Thursday, Nov. 28, 12-3 p.m., Lyons Christian Church Friendship Hall, 138 E. Morenci St. Goodwill offering.

